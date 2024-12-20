Kay's Affordable HVAC&R Celebrates 14 Years Of Excellence In HVAC Services In Union, NJ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNION COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kay's Affordable HVAC&R, a trusted name in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration, is proud to celebrate 14 years of providing top-tier HVAC solutions to the Union, NJ, community. Founded in 2010 by Union County native Kashawn "Kay" Dixon, the company has earned a reputation for its dedication to affordability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.



Kay's Affordable HVAC&R was established to meet the growing demand for reliable and cost-effective HVAC services in Union. With a mission to enhance comfort and efficiency for local homes and businesses, the company has become a cornerstone of the community, offering personalized solutions tailored to each client's needs.



“We started this business to give back to the community that shaped us,” said Kay Dixon, Founder of Kay's Affordable HVAC&R.“Every system we repair or install is more than a service-it's our way of ensuring our neighbors live and work in comfortable, efficient, and healthy environments.”



Innovating HVAC Solutions for a Sustainable Future

Kay's Affordable HVAC&R combines deep local expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver HVAC systems that are not only dependable but also environmentally friendly. The company partners with industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Mitsubishi Electric, and Lennox to ensure lasting performance and energy efficiency for every installation.



Key services offered include:



- Emergency HVAC Support: Same-day service to restore comfort quickly.

- Energy-Efficient Upgrades: Affordable solutions designed to lower energy costs.

- Custom Commercial HVAC Services: Tailored installations and repairs for businesses of all sizes.

- Built on Strong Core Values



Kay's Affordable HVAC&R operates on principles that emphasize innovation, affordability, trust, and sustainability. These values drive every decision and help the company contribute to community growth.



“Our focus has always been on creating solutions that make a difference,” said Shacora Dixon, Operations Manager.“From seamless logistics to ensuring every project is flawlessly executed, our team is committed to exceeding expectations.”



Meet the Team Behind the Excellence

Kay's Affordable HVAC&R is powered by a team of experts passionate about delivering comfort and reliability:



- Kashawn "Kay" Dixon: Founder and expert in energy-efficient HVAC solutions.

- Dan Medeiros: Lead Technician with a precision-focused approach to repairs and maintenance.

- Louis Lopez: Master Installer dedicated to flawless installations.

- Bob Schue: Customer Relations Manager who bridges complex HVAC solutions with exceptional service.



Supporting the Union Community

As proud Union locals, Kay's Affordable HVAC&R continually gives back to the community through reliable service and a commitment to sustainability. The company's initiatives aim to create comfortable spaces while contributing to a greener, more energy-efficient future.



