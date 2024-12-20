IGF 2024 Concludes 19Th Edition, Calling For Enhanced Digital Cooperation And Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) successfully concluded its 19th edition, hosted in Riyadh at the King Abdulaziz International Center from December 15 to 19, 2024. Organized by the United Nations, the event featured over 100 experts, specialists, officials, and stakeholders from 160 countries, alongside more than 1,000 international speakers.

The forum served as a distinguished for global digital transformation experts, fostering discussions on artificial intelligence and digital innovation. It provided an opportunity for the exchange of experiences, information, and best practices, while addressing emerging digital challenges and collaboratively identifying solutions across governments, private enterprises, and non-profit sectors.

This year's edition was held under the theme“Building Our Multistakeholder Digital Future” and centered around four key sub-themes: Harnessing Innovation and Balancing Risks in the Digital Space; Enhancing the Digital Contribution to Peace, Development and Sustainability; Advancing Human Empowerment and Inclusiveness in the Digital Age; and Improving Digital Governance for the Internet We Want.

Discussions focused on achieving a shared understanding of how to maximize the global internet's potential, mitigate risks, and address challenges to support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Key topics included leveraging digital innovation while addressing associated challenges, supporting strategic digital government initiatives, and promoting global peace and sustainability through digital tools.

His Excellency the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al s waha , expressed his great pride in the forum's success, saying:“This year's edition of the forum is the largest to date in terms of participants and working sessions, as confirmed by the United Nations. As one of the fastest-growing countries in the digital sector, Saudi Arabia is committed not only to facilitating internet access and harnessing technological developments to drive progress and sustainable development, but also to enhancing digital cooperation to achieve the SDGs.”

The forum's activities featured a strong presence from public and private sector institutions and international entities dedicated to enabling digital transformation and fostering innovation. Success stories were showcased, demonstrating how these entities have accelerated digital government services for the benefit of society. Sessions and workshops addressed critical digital challenges, transformative applications of digital innovations, and opportunities for adopting and expanding access to digital technology and governance.

Participants engaged enthusiastically in interactive sessions with experts who shed light on diverse aspects of internet governance and digital collaboration, responding to inquiries and providing valuable insights. These interactions offered Saudi national cadres and emerging talents an exceptional opportunity to expand their knowledge and expertise.

The forum was an opportunity to showcase the Kingdom's great capabilities in communications and information technology, the tremendous digital developments and achievements in e-commerce, banking, healthcare services, and official government transactions.

The forum also served as a platform to highlight Saudi Arabia's remarkable advancements in communications and information technology, including progress in e-commerce, banking, healthcare services, and official government transactions. It reaffirmed the Kingdom's rapid strides in building a thriving digital economy, its leadership in promoting digital inclusion, and its efforts to bridge the global digital divide in alignment with the UN's SDGs.

By hosting the 19th edition of IGF, Riyadh reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to solidifying its position as a global leader in digital innovation, international cooperation, and shaping the future of internet governance.

For more information about the Internet Governance Forum, please visit:

For more information about the Digital Government Authority, please visit:

Media contact:

Mahmoud Ashour: ...