Commercial Avionics Systems Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2030 BAE Systems, & Honeywell International

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global commercial avionics systems was estimated at $32.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $54.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2030.” - Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global commercial avionics systems market was estimated at $32.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $54.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.



Increase in number of aircraft deliveries, growth in emerging economies, surge in demand for in-flight entertainment (IFE) services, and growing inclination toward real-time data drive the global commercial avionics systems market. On the other hand, regulatory framework and vulnerability to cyber-attacks hinder the growth to some extent. However, development of advanced avionics systems for Nextgen aircraft, growth in adoption of low-cost carriers (LCC) in developing countries, and improvement in commercial aviation networks are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.



Download Report (261 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at



The global commercial avionics systems market is analyzed across aircraft type, subsystem, fit, and region. Based on aircraft type, the narrow body segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The freighter segment, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period.



Based on fit, the retrofit segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue each in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The forward fit segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period.



Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at



Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.35% throughout the forecast period.



Request for Customization at



The key market players analyzed in the global commercial avionics systems market report include General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Meggitt PLC

Panasonic Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems Plc

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

L-3 Harris Technologies

Thales Group



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the global commercial avionics systems market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall commercial avionics systems market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the commercial avionics systems market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current commercial avionics systems market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the industry.



Similar Reports :-

Wearable Technology Market

Home Entertainment Devices Market

fantasy Sports Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.