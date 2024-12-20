Global Automatic Dog Feeder Market Is Booming, And We're Here To Give You The Latest Insights!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The automatic dog feeder was valued at $344.6 million in 2020, and is projected reach $998.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2021 to 2030.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automatic dog feeder market generated $344.6 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $998.7 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players.Rise in the working population including men and women, increase in the rate of adoption of dogs, and surge in health awareness concerning pet health are the key factors driving the global automatic dog feeder market. However, inclination towards other pets such as cats along with noisy feeding machines can hamper the automatic dog feeder market. On the other hand, a smart pet feeder with a built-in camera and voice assistants and online availability of the product create opportunities for the dog feeder market players.The report segments the global automatic dog feeder market on the basis of type, distribution channel, nature, and region.Based on type, the programmable dog feeder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report has also covered the gravity dog feeder segment.Download Sample Copy of Report @Based on nature, the traditional dog feeder segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more thantwo-thirds of the global automatic dog feeder market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the smart dog feeder segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging automatic dog feeder market trends and opportunities.The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing automatic dog feeder market opportunities in the market.The automatic dog feeder market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable market growth.Purchase Enquiry :-Leading players of the global automatic dog feeder market analyzed in the research include C&A GlobalDogness InternationalDoskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc. CorporationPetkitPetlibroRadio System CorporationTrixie Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co.Tuya SmartVet Innovations, Inc.Wopet Pet Product LtdSimilar Reports :-Hyaluronic Acid Serums MarketFace Balm Market

