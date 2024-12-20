Police Destroys Seized Drugs Worth Over Rs 1 Crore In North Kashmir's Sopore
Date
12/20/2024 5:07:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police destroyed drugs worth over Rs 1 crore in North Kashmir's Sopore on Friday, officials said.
The move follows an order issued by the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court in Baramulla to destroy the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through incineration at an earmarked/approved location in Lassipora area, a police officer said.
The consignment of narcotic/psychotropic drugs was seized in 21 different NDPS cases registered at various police stations in the Sopore area of Baramulla district, he added.
A total of 123.728 kg of poppy straw/powder, 2,811 bottles of codeine phosphate and 28,316 capsules of spasmoproxyvon were destroyed after following all legal requirements, the officer said.
