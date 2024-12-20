Scatec ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 20 December 2024: Maria Moræus Hanssen, board member of Scatec ASA, has on 20 December bought 2,575 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 77.1. After the transaction Maria Moræeus Hanssen owns 13,615 shares in Scatec ASA.

Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

Attachment

241220 - Notification of trade primary insiders - Maria Moraus Hanssen