Financial Calendar 2025

Date
12/20/2024 4:45:56 AM
| Event
| Due date
| Due week
| IV quarter and 12 months 2024 interim report
| 06 February 2025
| 6 (2025)
| Audited annual report 2024
| -
| 17 (2025)
| I quarter and 3 months 2025 interim report
| 08 May 2025
| 19 (2025)
| 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders
| -
| 21 (2025)
| II quarter and half year 2025 interim report
| 07 August 2025
| 32 (2025)
| III quarter and 9 months 2025 interim report
| 06 November 2025
| 45 (2025)
| IV quarter and 12 months 2025 interim report
| 05 February 2026
| 6 (2026)
Nordecon ( ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 440 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: ...
MENAFN20122024004107003653ID1109015950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.