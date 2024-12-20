MES Student Triumphs In Arabic Competition

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sara Osama of MES Indian School won the first position in the Inter-school Arabic Story Telling Competition conducted by Bright Future International School under the initiative 'Safe Sailing - My Values Define my Identity' project, for students of Classes IV-VIII. Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar congratulated the achiever.

