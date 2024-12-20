Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hazy at places at first, and moderate in temperature daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, there will be scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, the report said, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, becomes variable less than 05 KT by evening. Offshore, it will be northwesterly - southwesterly at a speed of 06 - 16 KT, reaching 25 KT at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, rising to 4 ft at first, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 8 ft at first.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 10 km, while offshore will be 5 - 9 km.

