Amir Sends Congratulations To Amir Of Kuwait
Date
12/20/2024 4:39:24 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the anniversary of his assumption of power.
