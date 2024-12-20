عربي


Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To Amir Of Kuwait

12/20/2024 4:39:24 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the anniversary of his assumption of power.

