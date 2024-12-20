MSDF Celebrates National Day With 'Homeland March'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Social Development and Family (MSDF), represented by the Family Empowerment Department, held a celebration on the occasion of the National Day titled 'Homeland March' on the corniche of Al Shamal City on Wednesday.

Organised by the Ministry and the Municipality of Al Shamal, the event instills love for the homeland in the hearts of citizens and residents by participating in national events, educating and introducing them to the history of the homeland and its achievements by creating an atmosphere of cohesion and interaction between members of society in order to enhance the spirit of belonging and give them a sense of pride that they are part of this homeland.

It included a march to raise the Qatari flag, in which young and old persons participated in raising the flag and singing national anthems to instill national values, connect generations to heritage and develop social skills by encouraging attendees to work together to make the march a success.

The event also featured the Qatari Arda in which a group of children participated to connect children with national customs and traditions, which enhances their understanding of the cultural heritage.

Productive project owners played a prominent and important role in the homeland march event to contribute to social development, which aims to enable them to participate effectively in society by building a sustainable economy in addition to encouraging local production by supporting national products and promoting the culture of relying on local product and highlighting their skills and creativity in crafts and handicrafts.