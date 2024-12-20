Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets German Foreign Office Special Coordinator For Syria
Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Friday with HE Tobias Lindner, the German federal Foreign Office Minister of State and Special Coordinator for Syria.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to promote and strengthen them, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly in Syria.
Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador HE Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany HE Abdullah bin Ibrahim Abdulrahman Sultan Al Hamar attended the meeting.
