Nordic Capital's Second Mid-Market Fund, Evolution II, Closes At EUR 2 Billion Hard Cap After Rapid Fundraise



Strong demand from a globally diversified investor base, with high re-up rate and new LP commitments, making Evolution II 65% larger than its predecessor

Investors attracted to Nordic Capital's subsector-specialism and mid-market strategy in Northern Europe Continued focus on successful partnerships with growth companies, to accelerate long-term growth and expansion

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital today announced the successful First and Final close of Nordic Capital Evolution II ("Evolution II" or "the Fund") at the hard cap of

EUR 2 billion. Raised within four months from launch with excess demand, the Fund closed at its hard cap and significantly exceeded its target of EUR 1.4 billion.

Evolution II attracted excess demand from its launch and benefited from strong support from its current investor base, with a high re-up rate of over 100% by capital, and significant LP commitments from new investors and geographies, including a significant increase from the Americas. Evolution II is 65% bigger than its predecessor fund, Evolution I, which raised EUR 1.2 billion in three months in 2021.

Evolution II is the fourth Nordic Capital fund since 2020 to have benefited from a rapid fundraise. The demand for the Fund and the pace of its fundraise underline investors' confidence in Nordic Capital's long-standing investment model and portfolio performance.



Nordic Capital's Evolution strategy expands the firm's winning subsector model and powerful platform to a broader spectrum of mid-market companies. Evolution II will target investments predominantly in Northern European companies with an EV of EUR 100 million to EUR 400-500 million. Similar to its predecessor, the Fund will focus on control buyouts and non-cyclical growth opportunities in Nordic Capital's focus sectors, Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services and Services & Industrial Tech. While it will target lower mid-market opportunities, Nordic Capital's flagship funds will continue their focus on upper mid-market companies.

As a long-established subsector specialist, Nordic Capital is committed to finding and developing non-cyclical companies in fast-growing segments within its well-recognised subsectors. It works in close partnership with founders and management teams to develop companies with the potential to lead their markets and shape industries. As an Article 8 fund, Evolution II will continue to drive sustainability agendas and seek to promote long-term, environmental, social and good corporate governance practices within the companies it backs.

Nordic Capital has a strong 35-year history of investing in and successfully growing and developing mid-market companies. This, combined with its repeat sub-sectors strategy, supports a strong investment pipeline and dealmaking for the Evolution Funds. Evolution I, which was raised in 2021, has completed ten investments to date, of which 70% have been made in collaboration with the companies' founders and 80% completed outside broad auction, demonstrating the Evolution strategy's strong focus on partnership.

Joakim Lundvall, Partner and Co-Head of the Evolution advisory team said:



"We are delighted to witness such strong demand for Evolution II from both existing and new investors. Their unwavering support is a testament to their confidence in Nordic Capital's mid-market strategy. Our strong Evolution team, with its clear focus on business growth driven by local market expertise and deep sector knowledge, has cultivated a robust pipeline and secured partnership investments with growth companies within attractive niches. Over the last three years, a number of founders of companies have formed partnerships with Nordic Capital because they have experienced first-hand how we can help make great companies even better and support their expansion into new markets."

Jonas Agnblad, Partner and Co-Head of the Evolution advisory team said:

"With the Evolution funds, Nordic Capital's long-standing sector strategy is now applied to a wider range of mid-sized companies, offering a partnership model that can help scale and professionalise companies. The partnership model includes both our own expertise, our broad network of experts and a platform that can support growth and international expansion. By contributing experience in product innovation, international expansion and long-term sustainable value creation, Nordic Capital looks forward to helping more mid-market companies develop and reach their full potential."

Pär Norberg, Partner and Head of Investor Relations, Nordic Capital Advisors, commented:

"We are very pleased with the outcome of Evolution II. This is a great achievement for the team, and we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Nordic Capital's global investor base. This type of result is only possible with the backing of long-standing existing investors as evidenced by the strong reup rate, combined with the confidence gained in Nordic Capital by new investors. We are humbled that investors have prioritised and partnered with Nordic Capital, and we are enthusiastic about working together during Evolution II and beyond."

The Evolution Funds are advised by a dedicated team of 20+ professionals, with a range of tenure and industry experience. The team also draws on Nordic Capital Advisor's wider organisational capabilities, including its operational and sector focused expertise and well-established regional network.

Evolution II attracted investors from across the globe, including 41% from Europe, 35% from the Americas, 21% from Asia and 3% from the Middle East. The investor base comprises a well-diversified mix of institutional investors: public and private pension funds (c.41%); asset managers and advisers (c.26%); sovereign wealth funds (c.14%); family offices and foundations (c.13%); and financial institutions (c. 6%).

Evolution II will continue Nordic Capital's strong sustainability commitment. This year Nordic Capital received a top ESG rating from the UNPRI for the second consecutive year, and further advanced its climate agenda with the announcement that its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Target initiative. Nordic Capital has a clear commitment to making a positive contribution to society by backing businesses that are solving some of the world's global challenges or supporting the development of companies with strong sustainable foundations.

The fundraising was led by Nordic Capital, supported by Rede Partners who acted as placement agent, with Kirkland & Ellis as lead legal counsel.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialist private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and Service & Industrial Tech. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested c. EUR 26 billion in close to 150 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution II with EUR 2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors".

