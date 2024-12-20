(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaisala Corporation

Managers' Transactions

December 20, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Rosenberg, Lotte

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rosenberg, Lotte

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 88612/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-12-19

Venue: TQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 46.65 EUR

(2): Volume: 8 Unit price: 46.65 EUR

(3): Volume: 23 Unit price: 46.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 51 Unit price: 46.65 EUR

(5): Volume: 51 Unit price: 46.65 EUR

(6): Volume: 49 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(7): Volume: 214 Unit price: 46.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 400 Volume weighted average price: 46.6475 EUR

More information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ...

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.