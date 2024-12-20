Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Rosenberg, Lotte
December 20, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rosenberg, Lotte
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 88612/6/6
Transaction date: 2024-12-19
Venue: TQEA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 46.65 EUR
(2): Volume: 8 Unit price: 46.65 EUR
(3): Volume: 23 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 51 Unit price: 46.65 EUR
(5): Volume: 51 Unit price: 46.65 EUR
(6): Volume: 49 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(7): Volume: 214 Unit price: 46.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 400 Volume weighted average price: 46.6475 EUR
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ...
Nasdaq Helsinki
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
