Better Performance Than I Ever Gave; Deserve Oscars: Jaya Bachchan On Injured BJP Mps

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, Jaya Bachchan on Friday alleged that the BJP MPs during a recent confrontation in Parliament were "acting" and accused them of lying about their injuries, suggesting they deserve awards for their performances.

Her remarks followed a heated confrontation on Thursday in the Parliament premises during an INDIA bloc protest against alleged disrespect towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. During the incident, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajpur were reportedly injured.

The BJP has accused the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of "deliberately pushing" the BJP MPs, resulting in their injuries.

Additionally, Nagaland BJP MP Phangnon Konyak also alleged that the LoP "misbehaved" with her, making her feel "uncomfortable."

However, LoP Rahul Gandhi has denied the allegations and was quoted by media reports as saying that he was also pushed during the face-off with the BJP MPs.

Reacting to the allegations of the BJP MPs, Jaya Bachchan said, "Sarangi ji is staging a drama. What did he even do during his time in Odisha?"

Speaking to reporters during the INDIA bloc's protest, she said, "We were proceeding towards the House, but these (NDA) leaders blocked our way at the stairs. If someone gets a slight push in such a situation, it's natural for them to fall."

Bachchan went on to add, "Sarangi ji, Rajpur ji, and the woman from Nagaland have delivered better performances than I ever did in my acting career. They deserve Oscars and all the awards for their acting. This was as scripted as any film."

Labelling the commotion in Parliament as a "man-made incident," the SP Rajya Sabha MP accused the BJP of "only knowing how to level baseless allegations."

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc on Friday organised a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament, demanding an apology and resignation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Dr B.R. Ambedkar, which they described as "derogatory" and "unacceptable."

The Opposition further slammed the FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi, calling it a diversionary tactic by the BJP. "This FIR is an attempt to shift focus away from Amit Shah's derogatory remarks on Dr Ambedkar," the INDIA bloc MPs alleged.