Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck ends his position as CEO of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG and will support the company as a consultant for major projects in the future.

20.12.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Press release Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck ends his position as CEO of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG and will support the company as a consultant for major projects in the future.

Kahl am Main, December 20, 2024 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG announces that Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck will retire on December 31, 2024, upon expiry of his Executive Board contract after more than 15 years as CEO of the company. From January 1, 2025, Markus Ehret and Lars Lieberwirth will jointly manage the company as Management Board members. We are delighted that Dr. Rinck will remain available to the company in an advisory capacity, particularly with his experience in major projects and strategic issues. Since taking office in 2009, Dr. Rinck has decisively shaped the strategic development and orientation of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG. He has guided the company's transformation from specialty equipment engineering for optical data storage to new business areas and created a culture of technical excellence and continuous development. His technical knowledge, his positive approach to problem solving and his ability to motivate employees have inspired the SINGULUS team to outstanding technical achievements. Under his leadership, the company has overcome complex technical challenges, developed a variety of new equipment and turnkey products, and become a leading provider of innovative solutions in the solar, semiconductor and life science industries. Dr. Rinck's involvement in the areas of production technology and sustainability, as well as in the solar industry, is particularly noteworthy. Dr. Rinck on his move: "I look back with pride and gratitude on 15 exciting years at SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES. It has been a pleasure to drive innovation together with a great team. I look forward to continuing to support the company for important future projects and contributing to its further development. The Supervisory Board of the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG expressly thanks Dr. Rinck for his many years of dedicated and successful work. "Dr. Rinck has led the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG through challenging times and developed the company into a leading provider of innovative production solutions for future markets. We thank him for his visionary leadership and wish him all the best, health, and satisfaction for the future," said Dr.-Ing. Wolfhard Leichnitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Thin Film Technology and Surface Treatment

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and builds innovative machines and systems for efficient production processes in thin film technology and surface treatment, which are used worldwide in the photovoltaic, semiconductor, medical technology, packaging, glass & automotive and battery & hydrogen markets. The company's core competencies include coating technology processes (cathode sputtering/PVD/sputtering, PECVD, vapor deposition), surface treatment and wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. The focus is on environmental awareness, the efficient use of resources and the avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

