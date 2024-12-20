(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) LOS ANGELES, CA - September 10, 2020 (Investorideas Newswire) Coronavirus /Biotechnology (COVID-19) Stock News Bites - Reign Resources Corporation ("Reign") (OTCMARKETS: RGNP ) announced today that the Company has approved a share exchange agreement with Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held medical company focused on the of life-threatening inflammatory conditions. As reported in a Schedule 14C Information statement filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a Form 8-K filed on August 31, 2020, Reign resources will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Sigyn Therapeutics in exchange for shares of Reign common stock representing approximately 75 percent of Reign's outstanding common stock. The Schedule 14C Information statement and Form 8-K can be accessed at .

Upon completion of the merger, Reign will be renamed Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. and will be led by Sigyn co-founder Jim Joyce, who will serve as Chairman and CEO of the combined company. Sigyn Therapeutics will be focused on addressing a significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome ("The Cytokine Storm" or "CSS") and not addressed with an approved therapy. The annual market opportunity for a therapeutic strategy to prevent or mitigate CSS has been reported to exceed $20 billion. Additional announcements regarding the combined company's management structure, Board of Directors and Science Advisory Board will be forthcoming.

Sigyn TherapyTM is a development-stage blood purification technology designed to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory conditions, including sepsis, which is the #1 cause of hospital deaths. The mechanism of Sigyn Therapy allows for a broad-spectrum of inflammatory targets to be depleted from the bloodstream. Among the targets are inflammatory cytokines, cytokine aggregates, endotoxin and CytoVesicles that transport cytokines and other inflammatory cargos.

Beyond sepsis, Cytokine Storm related therapeutic opportunities include, but are not limited to virus induced Cytokine Storm (a leading cause of COVID-19 deaths), bacteria induced Cytokine Storm, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute forms of liver failure, including hepatic encephalopathy. Sigyn Therapy may also be a candidate to stabilize or extend the life of patients waiting for the identification of a matched liver for transplantation. In such a scenario, Sigyn TherapyTM would serve as a bridge-to-liver transplant. Cytokine Storm Syndrome can also result from trauma, severe burns, acute pancreatitis, adverse drug reactions, cancer immunotherapies, cancer cachexia, acute kidney injury (AKI) and severe pneumonia.

Other Corporate Highlights



Sigyn's co-founders have 50+ years of experience in the medical technology field and played instrumental roles in the development of three technologies that have been cleared by the FDA to treat COVID-19 infected individuals.

Jim Joyce, the Chairman and CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics, has two decades of public company CEO and Board leadership experience. Specific to therapeutic blood purification, Mr. Joyce was the founder, Chairman and CEO of Aethlon Medical, ( NASDAQ: AEMD ) a company that he navigated from a single shareholder start-up to Nasdaq-traded Company with 8,000+ shareholders.

Sigyn Therapy aligns with U.S. government initiatives to support broad-spectrum treatment countermeasures that mitigate life-threatening conditions resulting from pandemic outbreaks such as COVID-19. A deep pipeline of pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory milestones are planned over the next 12-18 months.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Visit Investorideas biotech and coronavirus stocks directory

About Investorideas - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns : Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye .

Stock Bites is a branded product of Investorideas Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. This stock bites news release publication is available as a paid for service on Investorideas News-Upload/

More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy:

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Get free investor news alerts

Join our Investor Club membership/

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411

BiotechIndustryStocks - investing ideas in biotechnology stocks, medical technology and life sciences Like Biotech Stocks? View our Biotech Stocks Directory Get News Alerts on Biotech Stocks