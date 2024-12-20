(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) February 11, 2021 (Investorideas Newswire) Stock News Bites: Blockchain Stock News Bites- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT ) ("Riot", "Riot Blockchain" or the "Company"), one of the few NASDAQ-listed companies in the United States, announced that it will achieve an estimated hash rate capacity of 1.06 Exahash per second ("EH/s") with the deployment of the newly received 2,002 S19 Pro Antminers.

"Exceeding 1 EH/s in hash rate capacity marks a major milestone for the Company," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "While we are proud of this accomplishment, we view it as the successful completion of just one of many steps of our ongoing growth plan. Riot continues to receive and deploy next-generation miners from Bitmain and remains on schedule to more than triple our currently deployed capacity by the fourth quarter of 2021."

The 2,002 S19 Pro Antminers were received in connection with the purchase order from Bitmain as previously disclosed in August 2020, with installation expected to be completed over the next week. With the deployment of these 2,002 S19 Pro Antminers, Riot will have a total of 11,542 Antminers in operation. Riot's hash rate capacity will reach an estimated 1.06 EH/s, representing a nearly 26% increase over its prior operational hash rate capacity upon installation of the new miners.

Riot has an additional 26,100 S19 Pro and S19j Antminers on order with Bitmain, which are scheduled for shipment each month through October 2021. Once fully deployed, the Company estimates it will have a total of 37,642 Bitmain Antminers in operation with an estimated aggregate bitcoin mining hash rate capacity of 3.8 EH/s. Based on recent shipments, Riot anticipates continued timely shipments in accordance with the Bitmain purchase orders.

