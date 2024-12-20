Luis Merchan, Helping Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Become Global Leader In The CBD Space

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Luis Merchan was appointed President of Consumer Goods at Flora in July 2020 before being appointed as the company's CEO five months later, and chairman of its Board of Directors in May 2022

Merchan would lend his years of experience at Macy's, where he led various sales and marketing initiatives, including the B2B corporate team responsible for bringing in $160 million in annual revenue



Under his leadership, Flora has transitioned from the development stage to a full-scale international distributor with operations in over 12 countries worldwide. Mr. Merchan has also spearheaded several M&As, all of which have since set the company up for rapid growth Flora maintains its revenue guidance for FY 2022 to be between $35 and $45 million, incorporating revenue contributions from its various operating divisions, including Vessel Brand

In July 2020,

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a cannabis cultivator, brand manufacturer, and global distributor, appointed Luis Merchan as the President of Consumer Goods. Mr. Merchan would lead the company's CBD portfolio, eventually launching four unique brands in the United States and facilitating the growth of the company's operating divisions ( ).

His performance would influence his appointment as CEO of the company five months later, taking over from Damian Lopez.

Before joining Flora, Mr. Merchan held various positions at Macy's Inc., including Vice President (“VP”) of Workforce Strategy and Operations, VP of Customer Experience and Selling Support Services, and...

