Believed to be the first natural low-doses of THC-based compound to enter human trials for Alzheimer's

IGC-AD1 has the potential to revolutionize the of Alzheimer's The clinical trial is expected to produce data to“help us to further understand the metabolism of IGC-AD1 for a diverse population,” says CEO

In a historic first,

India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC)

has begun Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating its flagship drug candidate, IGC-AD1, for the treatment of agitation in dementia from Alzheimer's disease ( ).

Company officials noted that, to their knowledge, this is the first natural low-dose THC-based compound to enter human trials for the treatment of symptoms such as agitation in dementia from Alzheimer's disease. Currently there is no FDA-approved medication to treat agitation in Alzheimer's.

“We believe IGC-AD1 has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of the symptoms (agitation) of Alzheimer's disease as the only natural low-dose THC-based formulation candidate currently undergoing FDA testing,” said IGC CEO Ram Mukunda.“Approximately 8 million people are affected by Alzheimer's...

The latest news and updates relating to IGC are available in the company's newsroom at



