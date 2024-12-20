Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) CEO Anticipating 'Best Year Ever' In 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria Bioscience recently released its 2023 annual letter from CEO Chris Bunka, providing a strategic update to all stakeholders

The letter highlights the key milestones achieved in calendar 2022, outlines expectations for calendar 2023, and indicates why Chris Bunka expects 2023 to be the company's best year so far

1In calendar 2023, Lexaria expects to attain FDA registration for an investigational new drug (“IND”) program and commence Phase 1(b) clinical study evaluating the safety and tolerability of DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD as a treatment for hypertension The company will also be pursuing commercial relationships in 2023 even as its R&D continues to progress by engaging in discussions with potential collaborators who may license the patented DehydraTECH technology

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

started calendar 2022 with optimism, which according to CEO Chris Bunka's recently published annual letter to shareholders ( ), turned out to well founded. Now, as the company begins calendar 2023,“that optimism is, if anything, even stronger today.” Lexaria has reason to be optimistic about the current year, coming off a year that saw it successfully fulfill its primary objectives and tick most, if not all, of the boxes on its priority list.

At the start of calendar 2022, the company intended to introduce its patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology to world-leading collaborators and to avoid raising additional funds through the capital markets. It also planned to develop its DehydraTECH-CBD hypertension program, explore...

