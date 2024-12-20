Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) To Intensify Focus On Commercial Execution Of Its Dehydratech Technology For The 2023 Calendar Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



2022 saw Lexaria introduce its patented DehydraTECH(TM) to world-leading collaborators while also exploring DehydraTECH-CBD for the potential of hypertension

It also saw success in its research for the potential treatment of conditions such as epilepsy, making the year Lexaria's most active one yet

Significant progress was made on key objectives in 2022, a feat which the company plans to capitalize on and leverage to scale up the commercial execution of its in 2023 To facilitate this, Lexaria has brought on board Julian Gangolli, former President of GW Pharmaceuticals USA, as a strategic advisor. Chris Bunka, Lexaria's CEO, anticipates 2023 to be the“best year ever”

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has set its focus on the commercial execution of its robust patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology portfolio for the 2023 calendar year. The company plans to capitalize on the success of 2022, which saw the fulfillment of primary objectives.

In 2022, Lexaria introduced DehydraTECH to world-leading collaborators and explored DehydraTECH-processed CBD for the potential treatment of hypertension. The company also saw success in its research for the potential treatment of conditions such as epilepsy making the year Lexaria's most successful...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .