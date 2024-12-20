Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Technology Behind Patented Disruptive Dehydratech(TM) Drug Delivery Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria has developed the DehydraTECH drug delivery technology, which enhances the performance of multiple categories of fat-soluble active molecules and drugs

DehydraTECH has been shown to increase intestinal bioabsorption of certain bioactive compounds by as much as 27 times, with its onset of action being as little as 1.5 minutes

The is also expected to lower the overall drug costs because it delivers more active molecules to the blood plasma and brain, thus necessitating lower dosing, all while resulting in cost-effective manufacturing DehydraTECH is protected by 28 patents granted worldwide, with approximately 50 more pending

Speaking during a late 2022 interview ( ), Chris Bunka, the Chairman and CEO of

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , emphasized the varied applications of DehydraTECH(TM), and that, for example, the company intends to help people quit smoking by enabling them to satisfy their nicotine cravings in a way that will not kill them: pouches. This comes against a backdrop of worrying statistics, which show that over 480,000 people in the United States

( ) and over 8 million people globally ( ) die annually from cigarette smoking.

Lexaria also sees an opportunity to help people with hypertension, which affects about 116 million people in the US ( ) and seizure disorders, which affect 3.4 million people in the US and 65 million globally ( ).“We really do believe Lexaria is going to make the world a better...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .