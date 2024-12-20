(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria's DIAB-A22-1 animal model study just concluded, highlighting three positive outcomes, including an improvement in general activity, significant reductions in body weight, and improved triglyceride and cholesterol levels

The study was undertaken by a third-party testing laboratory in Canada involving 24 obese and eight lean rats for a total of 32 male Zucker rats

The success of this DIAB-A22-1 study marks a significant milestone for Lexaria, even as it continues to explore its patented DehydraTECH(TM) application in various other areas, including nicotine replacement, epilepsy, hypertension, dementia and more With its unique product offering, a growing list of patents, and unique market positioning, Lexaria is becoming a key player in the drug delivery technology space

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced the completion of its DIAB-A22-1 animal model study, which explored the potential of the patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD to treat diabetes. Of note were three positive outcomes, including an improvement in general activity, reductions in body weight, and better triglyceride and cholesterol levels.

The study, undertaken by a leading, third-party testing laboratory in Canada, administered select Lexaria“DehydraTECH-CBD 2.0” formulations with doses of either 30 mg/Kg or 100 mg/Kg of body weight. It involved 24 obese and eight lean rats for a total of 32 male Zucker (“ZDF”) rats. As Lexaria's first study in...

