(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Chris Bunka, Lexaria's CEO, has reiterated the company's commitment to creating value for its with the licensed use of its patented DehydraTECH(TM)

Mr. Bunka has noted that Lexaria is already in discussions with interested parties in Europe and North America, a move that presents a critical fiscal opportunity for the company

He has emphasized how profitable new licensing agreements could be for the company, presenting additional avenues for Lexaria to generate revenue and create value for its shareholders As the company continues to make a transition toward a more commercial focus in 2023, Bunka notes that licensing will play an integral part

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has, since its inception, stayed committed to creating shareholder value and exploring different avenues for growth. This outlook has informed the company's ambitious clinical studies, starting with the HYPER-H21-4 clinical study demonstrating a novel mechanism of action of its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) capsule formulation for the reduction of blood pressure. It has also shaped other studies, including, but not limited to, diabetes, nicotine replacement, antivirals, and human epilepsy.

In the most recent annual letter to all stakeholders, dated January 2023, Chris Bunka, Lexaria's CEO, reiterated the company's commitment to creating value for its shareholders. Of note was his mention of the licensed use of its DehydraTECH technology, both for consumer sectors and the pharmaceutical...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .