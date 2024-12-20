Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces Four New Patents Added To The Company's Growing Patent Portfolio

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria has received notifications of four new patents either awarded or allowed

After the awarding of these patents, Lexaria's total patent portfolio will have grown to 32 granted patents worldwide

The new granted patent in Japan is under Patent Family #3:

Stable Ready-to-Drink Beverage Compositions Comprising Lipophilic Active Agents

The new granted Australian patent is under Patent Family #18:

Compositions and Methods for Enhanced Delivery of Antiviral Agents

The new allowed Canadian patent is under Patent Family #8:

Compositions Infused with Nicotine Compounds and Methods of Use Thereof The new allowed US patent is under Patent Family #21:

Compositions and Methods for Treating Hypertension

and is the first patent in the Patent Family

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms and the global leader in enhancing the speed and efficiency of orally-delivered fat-soluble active molecules and drugs through its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology – has announced that the company has received notification of four newly awarded or allowed patents ( ). The new patents will add to Lexaria's growing portfolio, bringing the total number of patents granted worldwide to 32, with several more pending.

Lexaria's newly awarded or allowed patents include the following...

