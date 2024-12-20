Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Completes $2 Million Public Offering Consisting Of Common Shares And Accompanying Warrants

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria recently completed its 2,106,000-unit at $0.95 per share – representing proceeds totaling over $2 million gross in support of the company's growth

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with Lexaria's offering

Earlier the company was granted four new patents, bringing its total to 32 granted and many more pending worldwide for its patented DehydraTECH(TM) Lexaria is currently seeking IND status from the FDA for use of DehydraTECH-processed CBD with hypertension and expects to begin dosing a new human clinical trial in October 2023

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced the closing of its 2,106,000-unit public offering. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The common shares and accompanying warrants can only be purchased together in this offering but will be issued by the company separately and will be separable upon issuance.

Each unit in Lexaria's public offering is being sold at $0.95 and will be immediately exercisable at $0.95 per share and expire five years from the date of issuance. Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with Lexaria's offering. Before deducting the placement agent fees and...

