Lexaria Bioscience recently received four new patents granted in Canada and the United States

In the U.S., the company received two new hypertension-related patents expected to be of particular importance as the company pursues FDA approval for a Phase 1b study evaluating DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD

So far, the company has a robust intellectual property portfolio comprising 34 patents granted worldwide

The strong portfolio gives the company the necessary impetus and peace of mind to pursue multiple large markets, starting with the multi-billion dollar cardiovascular drugs market The company has conducted five human clinical studies that have provided insights into the potential of DehydraTECH-CBD to reduce blood pressure

Lexaria Bioscience's (NASDAQ: LEXX)

intellectual property (“IP”) rests on a strong foundation of granted patents worldwide, a foundation that was recently strengthened by new patents granted in North America. The company, which is developing its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology platform with the intention of availing it to the masses as an additional step in the manufacturing or processing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) with better bioavailability and bioabsorption properties, celebrated the receipt of four new patents granted in Canada and the United States ( ).

In Canada, the company has been granted two new patents, the first for Patent Family #1: Food and Beverage Compositions Infused with Lipophilic Active Agents and Methods of Use Thereof. According to the company, this is the first patent for this Patent Family issued in Canada, but the 18th patent in this...

