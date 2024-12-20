Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Expands Ongoing Diabetes Study Program To Examine Its Patented Dehydratech(TM) Technology With Launch Of Human And Animal Studies For Oral GLP-1 Drugs
Date
12/20/2024 4:07:05 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Lexaria recently announced its intention to launch new human and animal studies exploring its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology on GLP-1 drugs for the potential treatment of diabetes
The studies will build on what Lexaria has achieved so far since it started its diabetes-related studies in 2022
Its DehydraTECH-CBD demonstrated an almost three-fold improvement in drug delivery into the blood in its DIAB-A22-1 diabetes study compared to the DehydraTECH-CBD formulation used in its HYPER-H21-4 hypertension study
These studies follow Lexaria's announcement of its intention to study weight loss and diabetes control in a human population using DehydraTECH
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced its intention to launch new human and animal studies that will explore its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology on glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) drugs for improved bioavailability, cost-effectiveness, tolerability, weight loss potential, management of diabetes and other health conditions. Regarded as a significant expansion for Lexaria, these studies will build on what the company has achieved so far with its DehydraTECH-processed CBD while examining the technology's impact on GLP-1 drugs ( ).
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) recently approved GLP-1 drugs for type 2 diabetes and weight loss management following their demonstration of an average loss of 15% of body weight across 667 individuals in a 68-week-long study. The drug has also demonstrated that some patients experience...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at
About CBDWire
CBDWire
(“CBDW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on CBD related news and updates in the cannabidiol (“CBD”) sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
CBDW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CBDWire, text“CBDWire” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CBDWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
[email protected]
CBDWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN20122024000224011066ID1109015559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.