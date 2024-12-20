Why BTC, The Crypto Market Is Experiencing A Major Crash
Bitcoin suffered one of its most significant declines this week,
dropping nearly 20%
in value and hitting its lowest point in half a year. Other major cryptocurrencies faced even steeper losses, with most of them decreasing by more than 20% since Sunday. Collectively, these losses have wiped out more than
$300 billion
from the Cryptocurrency market, sparking investor concerns that the bull market might be ending.
The recent downturn in the crypto market can be linked to wider economic instability, which caused significant drops in stock markets around Asia and Europe on Monday. The cryptocurrency market frequently falters along with traditional financial markets as investors try to sell off riskier and more...
