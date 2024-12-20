Uber, BYD To Put 100K Evs On Roads In Major Markets, Excluding The US
12/20/2024 4:06:15 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Chinese automotive giant BYD and American ride-hailing service Uber have revealed that they are
teaming up
to put a whopping 100,000 battery electric vehicles on roads in major markets outside the United States. A recent
Bloomberg
report noted BYD is set to provide Uber with tens of thousands of electric cars to run under its ride-hailing service in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, New Zealand and Australia, with lower vehicle financing and pricing for drivers.
The United States, currently one of the largest electric-vehicle markets in the world, was conspicuously absent from Uber and...
