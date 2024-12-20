Networknewsaudio Avricore Health Inc. (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) Harnessing Power Of Real-World Data

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Today it seems almost unimaginable to wait days or weeks for results from a blood test, but that was the case only a few decades ago. Automated equipment, portable devices and medical innovation have underscored a healthcare evolution that allows for faster diagnoses and subsequent to improve patient outcomes. Innovation remains at the heart of healthcare, keeping up with the times as doctors, patients and insurance companies now expect near-instant results that detect at earlier and earlier stages, sometimes even before symptoms present. Early detection and screening have been proven to save lives and billions of dollars, lending to the rise of point-of-care testing (“POCT”), a nascent industry seeing exciting potential. POCT is the wheelhouse for Avricore Health Inc. (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) (Profile ) , whose turnkey POCT-solution-branded HealthTab(TM) delivers real-time results, with the new technology currently being evaluated at leading pharmacies in Canada with North American expansion planned for the future. Harnessing the power of real-world data is an essential piece of the next generation of medical technology as companies such as Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) , Roche Holding AG ADR (OTCQX: RHHBY) , IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) look to remain stewards in helping people live longer, healthier lives.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab(TM) (a wholly owned subsidiary), its mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world's largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies. For more information about the company, visit .

