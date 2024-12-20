Amir Sends Congratulations To Amir Of Kuwait
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the anniversary of his assumption of power.
