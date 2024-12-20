South Korea: Ruling Party To Join Parliamentary-Government Consultative Body On Stabilising State Affairs

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 20 (IANS) The acting leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Friday to join a consultative body between the rival parties and the to stabilise state affairs after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, interim leader of the ruling party, told reporters that his party has decided to participate in the body to discuss issues on security and improving people's livelihoods, first proposed by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik earlier this week.

During his talks with acting President Han Duck-soo, Woo called on Han to swiftly form the joint consultative body to restore political stability, Yonhap news agency reported.

The PPP has also decided to join a bipartisan parliamentary delegation of lawmakers to visit overseas being pursued by Woo, according to Kweon.

On Thursday, South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo had vetoed six contentious bills, marking his first use of the Presidential power since assuming interim leadership after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and suspended from office over a failed martial law bid.

Han endorsed a motion demanding reconsideration of the four agricultural bills and two parliament-related acts passed by the main opposition Democratic Party last month, which was approved during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting led by him earlier in the day.

"My heart feels heavy as I request the National Assembly to reconsider the six bills at this critical time when cooperation between the government and political parties is more essential than ever," Han said.

"However, the government cannot avoid making a responsible decision that prioritises the spirit of the Constitution and the nation's future," he added.

One of the key bills is the Grain Management Act, which mandates the government purchase of surplus rice to stabilise prices during market fluctuations. A similar bill was vetoed by Yoon in March 2023 and subsequently scrapped in a revote.

Other bills include the National Assembly Act, aimed at preventing the automatic submission of the government budget to the plenary session after the legal deadline, and the National Assembly Testimony Appraisal Act, which would require companies to submit requested data to lawmakers.

Han explained the agricultural bills would distort the market system and lead to a supply glut in rice and cause 'massive financial burdens' on the government, Yonhap news agency reported.

He also said the proposed amendment to the National Assembly Act removes 'a minimum standard' that parliament must follow for the timely execution of the national budget, which could ultimately disadvantage the public.

On the amendment to the testimony and appraisal act, Han said mandatory data submission to lawmakers under any circumstances raises concerns about infringements upon privacy rights and potential risks to core technologies and trade secrets.

The government and the ruling People Power Party have opposed the bills, citing concerns about the financial burden of the mandatory rice purchase and potential risks of trade data leaks during parliamentary testimonies.

In contrast, the main opposition Democratic Party urged the interim leader to exercise restraint and maintain the status quo.

Han assumed the role of acting President after Yoon was impeached Saturday over his short-lived martial law declaration on December 3.