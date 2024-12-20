EIB Submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No.9 - June 2024 EIB Group Risk Management Disclosure Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For immediate release

20 December 2024

EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 9

The European (EIB) has submitted its SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 9.

To view the document, please go to: EDGAR Filing Documents for 0000950157-24-001686

The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website: Amendment to the Annual Report 2023 (Form 18-K/A Amendment No 9)

ENDS