Global Cellulose Acetate Market Set For 7.4% Growth, Reaching $7.27 Billion By 2028

Cellulose Acetate Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Cellulose Acetate Global Market Report 2024 signifies a realistic view of the cellulose acetate industry's dynamic growth. Offering an overall assessment of the market, this report promises a comprehensive understanding, from an international perspective, of the cellulose acetate market's expansion, which is estimated to escalate from $5.1 billion in 2023 to $5.48 billion in 2024 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%, driven by various industries such as film and photography, cigarette filters, textile, consumer goods manufacturing, and increased biomedical applications.

What Future Projections Does the Cellulose Acetate Global Market Report 2024 Indicate?

The cellulose acetate market is anticipated to see strong growth in the next few years. It is expected to grow to $7.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. This projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a shift towards biodegradable materials, expanding eyewear market, biomedical advancements, expansion of the textile industry, and adoption of sustainable fashion trends. The forecast period will witness trends like bio-based cellulose acetate, customized acetate blends, cellulose acetate butyrate, innovation in film and coating applications, and market consolidation and acquisitions.

What are the Key Drivers for the Growth of the Cellulose Acetate Market?

The rise in cigarette consumption is positioned as a significant driver for the cellulose acetate market. With rapid economic development and an increased population, cigarette use is predicted to rise in many low- and middle-income nations. Cellulose acetate, primarily used in the manufacture of cigarette filters, aids in the removal of tar and nicotine while preserving a pleasant taste for the smoker. Nearly 40 million U.S. adults still smoked cigarettes as of March 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and an estimated 2.55 million middle and high school students used at least one tobacco product, including e-cigarettes. Every day, about 1,600 U.S. youth younger than 18 smoke their first cigarette. Therefore, the growing consumption of cigarettes propels the growth of the cellulose acetate market.

Who Are the Key Industry Players in the Cellulose Acetate Market?

The cellulose acetate market report identifies key industry players such as Sichuan Push Acetati Co. Ltd., China National Tobacco Corporation, Dayang Chem Hangzhou Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Merck Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Solvay S.A., Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, among others. Their operational strategies and market performance shape the market dynamics.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Cellulose Acetate Market?

Leveraging strategic partnerships to outperform competitors, major companies in the cellulose acetate market strive for innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for high-performance materials in 5G mmWave applications. For instance, in June 2023, Celanese Corporation, a US-based materials company partnered with Micromax Electronic Inks and Pastes, a brand of Celanese Corporation and Industrial Technological Research Institute ITRI, a Taiwan-based research institute. This partnership aims to leverage Celanese expertise in cellulose acetate and Micromax conductive inks and pastes to develop high-performance materials for 5G wireless devices.

How is the Market Segmented?

The report segments the cellulose acetate market by type into Fiber and Plastics. Products are categorized into Cellulose Acetate Filament, Cellulose Ester Plastics, Cellulose Acetate Tow, Cellulose Acetate, and Flakes among others. It covers applications such as Cigarette Filters, Textiles And Apparel, Photographic Films, Tapes And Labels, Other Applications.

Regional Insights are provided in the cellulose acetate market report covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, which was the largest cellulose acetate market in 2023, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Being the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, Asia-Pacific continues to demonstrate potential for cellulose acetate market expansion.

