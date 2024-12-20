Backplain Recognized As An Emerging Specialist In The First Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Generative AI Engineering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Backplain Ecosystem

Playing a key role in the Generative AI Logical Stack to secure, develop, deploy, and monitor AI models across the enterprise.

- Kelsey Brandt, Contributing Writer, The National CIO ReviewSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Backplain, the first SaaS capable of multi-model generative AI deployment, orchestration, management, and response comparison across businesses of all sizes and industries, today announced it has been recognized as an Emerging Specialist in the first Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Generative AI Engineering, included in their recent Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies report.“Gartner's inclusion of Backplain represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide organizations with unparalleled flexibility, security, and productivity in the rapidly evolving generative AI landscape,” said Tim O'Neal, CEO of Backplain.“Designed to be simple to deploy and use, backplain provides an accessible solution to our SMB customers while offering the extensibility of RAG and Fine-tuned Private LLM/SLM to larger enterprises.”By allowing organizations to seamlessly integrate and orchestrate multiple large and small language models – including public, private, proprietary, and open-source options – Backplain empowers users to intuitively harness the collective intelligence of varied AI sources, ensuring users are not just asking a single“expert” but multiple“experts”; using their own critical thinking to determine what response is“best.” Not forgetting that the so-called experts are continually changing. Who you ask today may not be who you ask tomorrow.Backplain's platform is designed with security and compliance at its core, supporting content anomaly detection and data protection – key elements of Trust, Risk, and Security Management (TRISM) as coined by Gartner:. Acts as a mediation layer between the organization and the LLM, validating information flows to and from the model against established rules and policies, helping mitigate inaccurate, biased, or malicious content generation risks, protecting organizations from potential legal, reputational, or decision-making risks associated with uncontrolled LLM outputs.. Provides the tools to encrypt, obfuscate, and control data flow to and from LLMs, ensuring data privacy, confidentiality, and compliance with relevant regulations, allowing organizations to address the risks associated with exposing proprietary or sensitive data to third-party environments.“Our future product plans for backplain include a Prompt Engineering Assistant (PEA) for enhanced query construction and extended Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) capabilities to enable sharing between users as well as to ensure compliance checks and evaluation,” said Reed Anderson, Chief Product Officer of Backplain.“Our goal is to assure precise and contextually enriched, valid responses, thereby improving decision-making and fostering innovation for our customers.”Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About BackplainBackplain is an AI platform to independently control AI models, including Large Language Models (LLMs), across an entire organization. Multi-model aggregation of public and private LLMs in a single, simple interface provides the best response, protection from outage, and avoids model lock-in. Monitoring, filtering, and reporting provide AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM). Prompt assist, multi-response comparison, and Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) sharing builds better questions, identifies hallucinations, and audits content to drive Productivity gains. Learn more by visiting .

