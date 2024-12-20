Boliden Publishes Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To support

Boliden's vision to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world, the company has published a Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework to facilitate the issuance of Sustainability-Linked Bonds.

The Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework incorporates Boliden's climate targets, which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These targets include reducing GHG-emissions by 42% for Scope 1 and 2, and by 30% for Scope 3 by 2030, using 2021 as the base year. Boliden's climate footprint is globally very competitive, and there is a strong focus to continue reducing emissions in line with targets and vision.

Danske Bank acted as the structuring advisor on the establishment of the Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework and Sustainalytics were engaged to provide an independent second-party opinion on design and ambition level. Sustainalytics has assessed the Key Performance Indicators as `Very Strong' and the Sustainability Performance Targets as `Ambitious' and `Highly Ambitious. The Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework, as well as the second party opinion, are available on Boliden's website:



For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 (0)70-453 65 88

[email protected]



This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4085105

The following files are available for download: