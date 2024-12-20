JSC 'Siguldas Ciltslietu Un Mākslīgās Apsēklošanas Stacija' Financial Calendar In 2025
Date
12/20/2024 3:31:20 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija' (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2025 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:
| Date
| Event
| 24th March 2025
| for the year 2024
| 22th May 2025
| for the first 3 month period of 2025
| 21th August 2025
| for the first 6 month period of 2025
| 20th November 2025
| for the 9 month period of 2025
Valda Mālniece
Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department
E-mail: ...
MENAFN20122024004107003653ID1109015355
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.