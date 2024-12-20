(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







CHANGZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the early winter in Jiaoxi Ancient Town, ginkgo biloba are covered in "golden armor", maple leaves dye the branches red, and ivy is spread on the pink walls and black tiles, interweaving a colorful and picturesque winter scene. Strolling through the ancient town, the ten-mile river surrounds it, giving it a watery agility; The Yellowstone Half Wall stands tall, injecting it with a majestic spirit. This place not only preserves the precious Jiangnan water town style, but also actively explores diverse and flexible ways of revitalization, allowing the ancient and modern to coexist harmoniously. With the steady progress of village protection work, Changzhou Tian Ning announces that the streets and alleys of Jiaoxi have regained their bustling prosperity, with tourists coming here every day.









Jiaoxi Ancient Town protection and utilization project (phase II) has the latest progress. This year, Jiaoxi Ancient Town focused on the renovation and style transformation of the entrance to West Street, implemented 6 renovation and renovation projects, including the former site of Jiaoxi Middle School, District 4 of Zhongjie, Shijia Courtyard, No. 1 Hongxing Road, and old Commercial Club, and launched the XueGou River historical channel restoration and Dongjie Dongxiatang area comprehensive pipe network renovation and upgrading project.

At present, the renovation project at the entrance to West Street of Jiaoxi Ancient Town is basically completed. Here will become an important spatial transformation node between the buffer zone and the core area of the ancient town, and the pattern of the three rivers and six streets of the ancient town will be more complete.

Jiaoxi Ancient Town officially started participating in the joint application of Jiangnan Ancient Towns for The World Heritage in 2018, and officially entered the "Jiangnan Ancient Towns Joint Tentative Lists of The World Heritage" in 2023. The main protection and utilization projects include six major projects such as water restoration, river street repair, and living communities. Jiaoxi Ancient Town protection and utilization project (phase II) currently being implemented has a total investment of approximately 1.2 billion yuan.

