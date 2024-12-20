Samsung Brings Joy To The Holiday Season With Exceptional Gifts For Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Gulf is spreading holiday cheer by making it easier than ever for families to share the gift of innovation with their loved ones. This festive season, Samsung is offering substantial benefits on a vast selection of premium gifts on Samsung.

The holiday collection features Samsung's latest AI-powered Galaxy S24 Series, including the sophisticated Galaxy S24 Ultra and the versatile Galaxy S24, perfect for capturing and sharing precious holiday moments. For those who appreciate unique style, the Galaxy Z Flip6 offers a blend of and function that makes for an unforgettable gift.

Samsung's wearable innovations, including the advanced Galaxy Watch Ultra, help loved ones stay connected and maintain their wellness journey through the festivities and beyond. For family entertainment, Samsung's lineup of premium televisions, including the immersive 77-inch OLED 4K Smart AI TV and the art-inspired The Frame, can transform any living room into a space for creating lasting holiday memories together.





The holiday spirit also extends to home appliances, with special offerings on refrigerators, washing machines, and vacuum cleaners that make thoughtful gifts for the entire household. These products leverage the latest innovations to enhance family life and bring joy throughout the year.

To make holiday shopping more rewarding, Samsung is offering 5X Samsung Rewards points, 0% installments up to 24 months, buy now pay later options, special bundle discounts when purchasing multiple devices, convenient payment plans, and trade-in offers. Free delivery ensures your carefully chosen gifts arrive safely at your doorstep.

