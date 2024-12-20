Hitachi Energy Wins Over 2 Billion Euro Order From Amprion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amprion's HVDC project, Korridor B, will wind from the North Sea coast to the Ruhr Region to provide power to 4 million people -- HVDC Light® supports the TSO's strategy to deliver Germany's Net-Zero targets

Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Energy has signed contracts totaling over 2 billion euros with German transmission system operator (TSO) Amprion to deliver four converter stations for two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) links that will support Germany's clean energy transition.

These orders follow the capacity reservation agreement signed in September 2023, under which Hitachi Energy was selected as the preferred supplier for four converter stations to be built at the grid connection points in Heide, Wilhelmshaven, Polsum, and Hamm. The contracts fulfill a capacity reservation agreement that forms part of Hitachi Energy's strategy to allow it to reserve and expand manufacturing resources and its workforce to deliver projects on time.

The HVDC links, known as V48 and V49, form Korridor B – a high-power transmission highway that will bring clean energy from onshore and offshore wind farms in the North, helping to replace the conventional power generation currently used to power the industrial load centers in the West.

“With Korridor B, we will make an important contribution to the security of supply in Germany and Europe in the future. The project will transport green electricity to millions of households and industry in North Rhine-Westphalia from as early as the beginning of the 2030s,” says Amprion CTO Dr. Hendrik Neumann.“We are delighted to have Hitachi Energy at our side as a reliable partner who will support us in the efficient implementation of the project.”

“Grids are crucial to Germany's clean energy transition. Without the grid capacity to move wind energy from the north to areas that are still highly reliant on fossil fuels in the south and west, the country cannot achieve decarbonization within the targeted timeframe,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Business Unit Grid Integration at Hitachi Energy.“We are proud to help Amprion support Germany's clean energy efforts with this latest project.”

Korridor B comprises two new underground cable connections, each with two converter stations, which transport electricity from the North Sea coast in Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony to the Ruhr region. Each underground cable system will transmit 2 gigawatts (GW), enough to provide power to 4 million people. If needed, the transmission capacity can be increased by another 4 GW via additionally laid empty lines. The contracts also include Hitachi Energy's EnCompassTM offering, a long-term service agreement that underlines the company's commitment to trusted long-term partnerships and builds on its proven track record of delivering innovative and reliable energy service solutions.

Under the contracts, Hitachi Energy will supply, install, and commission two HVDC Light® converter systems capable of transmitting 2 GW of power. The converters will operate at 525 kilovolts (kV), the voltage level adopted as the standard for the latest generation of HVDC links. The converter stations are scheduled to start operation in early 2030.

The latest contracts with Amprion will create several hundred jobs in Germany for project implementation and execution and in Sweden for the manufacture of power electronics solutions to support the project.

- End -

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We are advancing the world's energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure and we collaborate with customers and partners to enable a sustainable energy future – for today's generations and those to come. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries, serving customers in utility, industry, transportation, data centers and infrastructure sectors. With innovative technologies and services including the integration of more than 150 gigawatts of HVDC links into the power system, we help make the energy value chain more efficient, making electricity more accessible to all. Together with stakeholders across sectors and geographies, we enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 45,000 people in 60 countries and generate business volumes of around $13 billion USD.







About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of“Digital Systems & Services” – supporting our customers' digital transformation;“Green Energy & Mobility” – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and“Connective Industries” – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at .

Amprion connects

Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000 kilometre-long extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. One third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our lines are the lifelines of society: they secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the grid stable and secure - and are paving the way for a climate-neutral energy system by expanding our grid. More than 2,700 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other locations help to keep the lights on. We also take on overarching tasks for the interconnected networks in Germany and Europe.

Attachment

Hitachi Energy HVDC Light Valve Hall

CONTACT: Media Relations Hitachi Energy Ltd ... Christina Achtnich Amprion GmbH ...