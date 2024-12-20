Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement
Date
12/20/2024 2:15:50 AM
Period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024
Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 67 764 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024:
|
| Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
| 12 December 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 8 500
| 33.63
| 34.08
| 33.38
| 285 855
|
| MTF CBOE
| 4 500
| 33.57
| 33.86
| 33.40
| 151 065
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 13 December 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 8 000
| 33.57
| 33.86
| 33.38
| 268 560
|
| MTF CBOE
| 4 000
| 33.58
| 33.84
| 33.36
| 134 320
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 16 December 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 849
| 32.85
| 33.20
| 32.58
| 323 540
|
| MTF CBOE
| 3 000
| 32.77
| 32.82
| 32.74
| 98 310
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 17 December 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 816
| 32.67
| 32.76
| 32.56
| 353 359
|
| MTF CBOE
| 4 099
| 32.67
| 32.78
| 32.56
| 133 914
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 18 December 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 11 000
| 32.70
| 32.82
| 32.52
| 359 700
|
| MTF CBOE
| 4 000
| 32.70
| 32.80
| 32.54
| 130 800
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
| 67 764
| 33.05
| 34.08
| 32.52
| 2 239 423
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 948 shares during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 181 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024:
|
| Purchase of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 12 December 2024
| 1 500
| 33.55
| 33.70
| 33.40
| 50 325
| 13 December 2024
| 600
| 33.57
| 33.70
| 33.40
| 20 142
| 16 December 2024
| 1 448
| 32.95
| 33.20
| 32.70
| 47 712
| 17 December 2024
| 1 400
| 32.63
| 32.78
| 32.46
| 45 682
| 18 December 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| Total
| 4 948
|
|
|
| 163 861
|
| Sale of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 12 December 2024
| 281
| 34.00
| 34.00
| 34.00
| 9 554
| 13 December 2024
| 1 100
| 33.78
| 33.82
| 33.70
| 37 158
| 16 December 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 17 December 2024
| 600
| 32.71
| 32.74
| 32.70
| 19 626
| 18 December 2024
| 1 200
| 32.73
| 32.80
| 32.60
| 39 276
| Total
| 3 181
|
|
|
| 105 614
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 505 shares.
On 18 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 156 021 own shares, or 3.97% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
