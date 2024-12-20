Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024 Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 67 764 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 12 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 500 33.63 34.08 33.38 285 855 MTF CBOE 4 500 33.57 33.86 33.40 151 065 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.57 33.86 33.38 268 560 MTF CBOE 4 000 33.58 33.84 33.36 134 320 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 16 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 849 32.85 33.20 32.58 323 540 MTF CBOE 3 000 32.77 32.82 32.74 98 310 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 17 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 816 32.67 32.76 32.56 353 359 MTF CBOE 4 099 32.67 32.78 32.56 133 914 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 18 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 11 000 32.70 32.82 32.52 359 700 MTF CBOE 4 000 32.70 32.80 32.54 130 800 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 67 764 33.05 34.08 32.52 2 239 423

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 948 shares during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 181 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 December 2024 1 500 33.55 33.70 33.40 50 325 13 December 2024 600 33.57 33.70 33.40 20 142 16 December 2024 1 448 32.95 33.20 32.70 47 712 17 December 2024 1 400 32.63 32.78 32.46 45 682 18 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 4 948 163 861





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 December 2024 281 34.00 34.00 34.00 9 554 13 December 2024 1 100 33.78 33.82 33.70 37 158 16 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 17 December 2024 600 32.71 32.74 32.70 19 626 18 December 2024 1 200 32.73 32.80 32.60 39 276 Total 3 181 105 614

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 505 shares.

On 18 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 156 021 own shares, or 3.97% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

