Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


12/20/2024 2:15:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 67 764 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
12 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 500 33.63 34.08 33.38 285 855
MTF CBOE 4 500 33.57 33.86 33.40 151 065
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
13 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.57 33.86 33.38 268 560
MTF CBOE 4 000 33.58 33.84 33.36 134 320
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
16 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 849 32.85 33.20 32.58 323 540
MTF CBOE 3 000 32.77 32.82 32.74 98 310
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
17 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 816 32.67 32.76 32.56 353 359
MTF CBOE 4 099 32.67 32.78 32.56 133 914
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
18 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 11 000 32.70 32.82 32.52 359 700
MTF CBOE 4 000 32.70 32.80 32.54 130 800
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 67 764 33.05 34.08 32.52 2 239 423

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 948 shares during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 181 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
12 December 2024 1 500 33.55 33.70 33.40 50 325
13 December 2024 600 33.57 33.70 33.40 20 142
16 December 2024 1 448 32.95 33.20 32.70 47 712
17 December 2024 1 400 32.63 32.78 32.46 45 682
18 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 4 948 163 861


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
12 December 2024 281 34.00 34.00 34.00 9 554
13 December 2024 1 100 33.78 33.82 33.70 37 158
16 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
17 December 2024 600 32.71 32.74 32.70 19 626
18 December 2024 1 200 32.73 32.80 32.60 39 276
Total 3 181 105 614

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 505 shares.

On 18 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 156 021 own shares, or 3.97% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p241220E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

