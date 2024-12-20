Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Khaleeji 26

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber will patronize and attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) at Jaber Al-Ahmad International at 7:00 pm local time on Saturday (December 21). (end) mt

