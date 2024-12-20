Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Khaleeji 26
Date
12/20/2024 2:14:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium at 7:00 pm local time on Saturday (December 21). (end)
mt
MENAFN20122024000071011013ID1109015200
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.