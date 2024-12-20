Russian Missile Debris Falls In Four Districts In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The fall of debris as a result of a missile attack on Kyiv was recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

That is according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“More debris in the Holosiivskyi district at another address. Also, debris was recorded falling onto an unfinished building in the Dniprovskyi district,” the report says.

Later, it was reported that the debris had fallen in the Solomianskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about two in the Holosiivskyi district. One of the victims was hospitalized.

Vehicles on fire in Holosiivskyi district ofdue to fall of missile debris

As a result of the attack, heating main was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district.

“According to emergency services, the debris fell on the roof of a house in the Dniprovskyi district. A fire broke out in the Solomianskyi district. Relevant services are on their way,” Klitschko said.

A fire was also reported in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

As reported, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of missile strikes. Russians attacked Kyiv.