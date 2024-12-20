Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad On 1St Anni. Of Assumption Of Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Friday received a message of congratulations from His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.

His Highness Sheikh Nasser, in the message, commended the country's development process under His Highness the Amir's wise leadership, as well as his sincere efforts to serve the Kuwaiti people and take care of their interests, leading up to the fulfillment of their aspirations and hopes for further prosperity.

In return, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal addressed a message to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, expressing deep appreciation to him for the good and fraternal sentiments. (end)

