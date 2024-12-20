Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Prime Minister On 1St Anni. Of Taking Helm Of Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber has received a message of congratulations from His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's taking the helm of power.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah penned, "I am honored to address to Your Highness on my behalf and on behalf of my brothers the ministers the best congratulations on the first anniversary of Your Highness taking the leadership of the emirate and the helm of power."

He expressed deep admiration for His Highness the Amir "while our beloved country celebrates this dear anniversary and ushers a new year, a year of goodness and prosperity," underscoring His Highness the Amir's efforts for boosting full-scale development and solidifying the renaissance.

His Highness the Prime Minister pledged to abide by His Highness the Amir's guidelines and "fulfil our national duties with devotion and perfection for attaining the homeland and citizens' interests."

Reciprocating, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal addressed a message to His Highness the Prime Minister, expressing deep appreciation for the good and fraternal sentiments," invoking His Almighty to preserve the dear homeland and grace it with lasting security, safety and prosperity. (end)

