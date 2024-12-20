Parliament Scuffle: Police To Record Statement Of 2 Injured Mps, Call Rahul For Questioning
Date
12/20/2024 2:07:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi – A day after congress leader Rahul Gandhi was booked in connection with a scuffle on the Parliament premises, sources said Police are likely to record the statements of the two injured MPs on Friday and may also call the opposition leader for questioning.
They said that the Delhi Police was also likely to write to the Parliament secretariat, seeking access to CCTV footage of the area where the alleged incident occurred.
An official said senior police officers may also consider transferring the case to the crime branch from the local police.
A case under sections 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Parliament Street police station on Thursday.
Gandhi was booked hours after the BJP filed a complaint, accusing him of physical“assault and incitement” during the scuffle in which its two MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured.
According to a police source, officials may call Rahul Gandhi for questioning and also record the statements of other MPs who witnessed the incident.
The source said a team of police officials may also meet the Sarangi and Rajput at the hospital and record their statements for further investigations.
The reports of their medical certificates will be collected, he said.
On Thursday, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street police station and filed the complaint.
The Congress strongly rejected the claim, alleging that BJP MPs pushed its chief Mallikarjun Kharge and“physically manhandled” Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress also lodged a complaint in connection with the matter.
A delegation of Congress MPs, including Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla and Pramod Tiwari, filed the complaint visiting the station in person, an officer said.
