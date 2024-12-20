Paratus Announces Listing Of Senior Secured Bonds On Nordic ABM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement on 5 June 2024 made by Paratus Services Ltd. (the " Company " or " Paratus ") published on the Company's website regarding the successful placement of USD 500 million new senior secured bonds (the " Bonds ").

On 19 December 2024, Nordic ABM approved an admission document prepared by the Company in connection with its application for registration of the Bonds on Nordic ABM.

The Bonds will commence trading on Nordic ABM today, 20 December 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO

[email protected]

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems (formerly Seabras). Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

